Seven Day Bankers Championship Trophy begins

Standard Chartered Bank team celebrating after beating Islami Bank in the week-long BCT2020 Championship At the city club field in Mirpur on Saturday. -Collected.



The seven- day of BCT2020 kicked off with two matches on ULAB ground & City Club field simultaneously on Saturday. At the city club field Mirpur, Bangladesh Bank and Dhaka Bank faced each other while Islami Bank faced off with Standard chartered on the other match of the tournament at the ULAB cricket ground.





Bangladesh bank beat Dhaka bank by 4 wickets. After winning the toss, Dhaka bank opted to bat first and scored 158 runs in their 20 overs with the cost of 6 wickets. Rusel for Dhaka bank scored 48 runs from 29 balls. Abdullah Sarker took 2 wickets for Bangladesh bank for 18 runs. Bangladesh bank took 19.3 overs to reach their target loosing 6 wickets in the process. Asaduzzaman tutul scored 79 runs for Bangladesh bank from 48 balls and was elected the Man of the Match.





On the other match of the morning Standard Chartered beat Islami Bank by 6 wickets. Winning the toss SCB sent Islami bank to bat first and was always ahead of them throughout the entire match. SCB bowlers managed to take wickets on a regular interval and restricted Islami bank to 110 runs for 9 in the 20 overs. Enayet took 3 wickets for 6 runs for SCB .





For SCB it was a comfortable chase to make and they did it in 17.4 overs losing 4 wickets. Aman from SCB stayed unbeaten with 36 runs off 27 balls and 2 wickets were taken by Zakaria for 20 runs for Islami bank. Aman for his brilliant knock was awarded the Man of the Match.



The second match at ULAB cricket ground was held between Prime bank and SBAC bank. Prime bank won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Kongkon (54 from 51) and Faiyaz (71 from 48) played beautifully to take Prime bank to a total of 139 for 5 wickets in 20 overs.





Even with Ratan's half century, SBAC could only score 128 runs losing 6 wickets from their 20 overs. Faiyaz for his marvelous knock of 71 runs was awarded the man of the match.The second match at City club field was held between BRAC bank & HSBC. BRAC won the toss and decided to bat first. In their 20 overs, they scored 171 runs for 8 wickets.







HSBC's top order performed brilliantly and HSBC could reach the target in 17.1 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Jahan and Alim both scored fifty for HSBC. Alim from HSBC, with his all rounder performance (55 runs and 1 wicket) was awarded the man of the match.



.

Leave Your Comments