Tigresses collapse gives New Zealand win in T20 WC

Bangladesh women's cricket team bowler Fahima Khatun enjoys a wicket against New Zealand during their Women's Twenty20 World Cup match at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday. -Collected.



Bangladesh women's cricket team face the prospect of an early exit from the ongoing Women's Twenty20 World Cup after an exciting 17-run defeat to New Zealand in their Group A match at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday.





Salma & Co are one game away from a humiliating World Cup exit as New Zealand bowlers Hayley Jensen and Leigh Kasperek picked up three wickets each to help the White Ferns defend a low score to beat Bangladesh by 17 runs to stay in the hunt for the semi-finals from Group A.





Playing her first match in the tournament, medium pacer Ritu Moni took a career-best 4-18 to help Bangladesh bundle their opponents out for 91 but their batsmen faltered in the modest chase and were skittled out for 74.













New Zealand's victory effectively set up a quarter-final against trans-Tasman rivals Australia on Monday with the winners to advance alongside India from the group. Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in their last group match with an eye of sealing consolation win.





Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will aim to clinch their first win on Monday in a dead-rubber clash. Off-spinner Kasperek knew New Zealand's batting needs to come good against the hosts and defending champions Australia if they are to progress.





"They'll probably be a little bit disappointed in how they've gone but they've been hitting well in training and we're lucky we've got the number one and number two batters in the world," Kasperek said."You want your big players to step up in big games, so hopefully they can do that against Australia on Monday.





Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun also returned impressive bowling figures of 3-7 and did the early damage to remove New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Rachel Priest, who top-scored for her side with 25. In reply, Bangladesh also kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were not helped by the run outs of Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni. Nigar Sultana Joty top-scored for Bangladesh with an innings of 21, during which she also had to retire hurt after being hit on the face while attempting a sweep shot.







Jensen finished with figures of 3-11 with her medium pace while Kasperek finished Bangladesh's innings in the final over by dismissing Joty to pick up 3-23."That was really a poor performance from us," said Ritu. "We need to play regular cricket series with the top-ranked teams as that is the best way to help us improve." .

Leave Your Comments