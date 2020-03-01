All eyes on Mashrafe as Tigers eye ODI domination

Bangladesh cricket team discussing after their practice session at Sylhet International Stadium ahead of their first ODI match against Zimbabwe. -BCB



Bangladesh's ODI challenge begins today when they take on visitors Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at Sylhet International Stadium. Brimming with confidence after thumping the visitors in the only Test, hosts Bangladesh would look to give their fans at home something to cheer about with an ODI series win.







The picturesque Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will come into focus again with the Bangladesh-Zimbabwe ODI series as the first ODI will begin at 1.00 pm. As Tigers gear up for the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe, it will be a new challenge for Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who will lead Bangladesh side after long-break.





Mashrafe played his last international game during the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Since then, he had been out of action and remained busy with political activities until the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Speculation around Mortaza's future has been around since last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.







And though Mortaza declared earlier this year that he will continue playing for as long as he enjoys the game, it hardly served to quell talks around what has increasingly seemed like an imminent retirement. Mashrafe, 36, stayed as captain even after becoming a member of parliament for the ruling party.









That affected his form as he claimed just one wicket in eight matches in the World Cup in England last year. His bad-patch with ball continued when he took just eight wickets in 12 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament but Mashrafe enjoys iconic status in Bangladesh after leading the team through its transition from international whipping boys to a respected part of international limited overs competition.







There seems to be little that can stop the Mashrafe-led Bangladesh team from winning the match today, unless the Zimbabwe's new skipper Chamu Chibhabha' side shrug off the horrors of their recent miseries. Mashrafe however said Bangladesh should wary of Zimbabwe as he believes Zimbabwe also came here to beat Bangladesh. "





Yes we have won consistently against them but if you notice, you will see some of the matches were very close. And they could have won it. So when they are close, it means they are able to beat us in this format," Mashrafe said in Sylhet during pre-match conference on Saturday. "In International cricket, no opponents are easier. I believe Zimbabwe has the ability to beat us, so we should be very careful." Mashrafe added.







Bangladesh have been relished the home comforts and the sloppiness of the opposition. Their big guns like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim have been among the runs, but the greatest positive would be the return of Mashrafe and all-rounder Shaif Uddin. They'll expect more from Mahmudullah though, the all-rounder have been in bad patch with bat.







Already minus big guns, a new-look and inexperienced Zimbabwe batters were under pressure from the very beginning of their Bangladesh tour and eventually failed to recover the damage. Craig Ervine showed some resistance against no lack of spirit and confident Bangladesh attack in the only Test but that proved insufficient in the end.





Zimbabwe's problems are many. Losing their grate Hamilton Masakadza after his retirement and the absence of pace duo Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara Zimbabwe's bowling worries are even more acute than their batting. No bowler was able to make the desired impact on the Bangladesh batsmen.







Bangladesh Squad: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmud Ullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Al Amin Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman





