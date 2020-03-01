Mashrafe wants to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe is speaking at a press meet at Sylhet Inter-national Cricket Stadium on Saturday -Collected



Bangladesh ODI Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said he is ready to do anything for the sake of the country's cricket.

According to BSS, Mashrafe's comment came in the wake of the question that whether he would visit Bangladesh for a solitary ODI match if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants. The most successful captain of the country is currently playing just ODI format.





However Mashrafe's future is not clear yet as the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon indicated that the Zimbabwe series will be the lanky pacer's last as the captain since they would appoint a long term captain, eying 2023 World Cup. He also said, if Mashrafe wants to continue cricket, he should prove his performance and match fitness to make him available. "





Firstly I don't know what will happen after this series," Mashrafe said, replying to a query whether he would tour Pakistan. "But in Bangladesh cricket's needs, I am ready to go anywhere. What I feel is that the BCB is our guardian. What decision they will take, they will take it thinking not for once or twice, they will think about it for 10 times.So I believe they will take the best decision. We should consider cricket board's decision as final."





Bangladesh has already twice visited Pakistan for first two legs of tour that included a three-match T20 series and a first Test. On both occasion, Mushfiqur Rahim opted against touring Pakistan, citing security reasons. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan for last phase of tour that includes a solitary ODI and second Test. Mushfiqur Rahim is believed to opt against third phase of tour also.





"We should honour the decision of Mushfiqur Rahim," Mashrafe said. "The BCB has given the option to opt against touring Pakistan. Moreover the selector will take the decision who will be the part of the team. If I am called up for Pakistan tour, I will give my answer."





