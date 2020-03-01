Pro-BNP lawyers win top Dhaka Bar posts



BNP-backed lawyers have clinched the posts of president and general secretary in the polls to the Dhaka Bar Association.Voting for the bar association's executive council for 2020-21 was held from February 26-27 before the results were announced on Saturday.





Advocate Md Iqbal Hossain has been elected president while Hossain Ali Khan Hasan will serve as general secretary. Members of the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel) also bagged eight other posts in the election on Saturday. Meanwhile, ruling Awami League-backed white panel won 13 posts including that of the senior vice-president.





From the white panel, Abdul Quader was elected as senior vice-president, AKM Habibur Rahman Chunnu as senior assistant general secretary, Shikder Mohammad Akhterazzuman Himel as assistant general secretary, Md Ataur Rahman Khan as library secretary, Taslima Akhter Rita as cultural secretary, Saiful Islam Sumon as sports secretary and Shaila Parvin Pia as social welfare secretary.







From the blue panel, Abdul Al Mamun has been elected treasurer and HM Masum as office secretary. Forty-six lawyers from AL and BNP backed fought for 23 posts. Altogether 9,299 lawyers cast votes in the two-day long election.





