PM expects further progress of soccer

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over champion trophy to Khulna team at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Girls' U-17 National Gold Cup Football Tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. -AA



Describing soccer as the most popular game, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government wants the game to be advanced further in the country. "Football is the most popular game - it's a reality. So, we want this game to be progressed further in the country," she said.





The prime minister simultaneously vowed to build the children as the country's worthy citizens by flourishing their talent and keeping them away from terrorism, militancy and corruption. "Our children and juveniles are very meritorious and we want to build them as good citizens by flourishing this talent and keeping them away from terrorism, militancy, narcotics and corruption," she said.





The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the award-giving ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Boys U-17 National Gold Cup Football Tournament and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Girls' U-17 National Gold Cup Football Tournament after their grand finals at Bangabandhu National Stadium.She also stressed the need for practicing sports and culture regularly alongside study by the children for flourishing their physical and mental growth.





"Practicing of sports and culture is very much essential for building a healthy life and mind. And participating in the competition helps flourish their hidden talent and bring glory for the country," she said.Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh attained outstanding achievements in different disciplines of sports in recent time. "We'll have to keep up this trend of success," she said.





She later distributed trophies and medals among the players, coaches and officials of the champion and runner up teams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Boys U-17 National Gold Cup Football Tournament and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Girls' U-17 National Gold Cup Football Tournament.





Barisal Division became champions in the boys section by beating Chattogram Division by 2-1 in the final.In the girls' section, Khulna Division clinched the title defeating Dhaka Division by 4-3 goals in the tiebreakers. The regulation time of the game ended in a 2-2 draw.State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel spoke at the function as the special guest.





Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Youth and Sports Abdullah Al Islam Jacob, Secretary of the ministry Akhtar Hossain, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Salahuddin, Brazilian Ambassador in Dhaka Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior and high civil and military were present on the dais.





The Ministry of Youths and Sports organised the tournaments in cooperation with the Directorate of Sports across the country.A record number of 4,828 teams took part in the boys' and girls' section tournament that kicked off at Tangail Stadium on September 1.









---BSS







