Published:  03:51 AM, 01 March 2020 Last Update: 03:52 AM, 01 March 2020

EU okay for $69b SABIC deal

EU okay for $69b SABIC deal A sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen. - Reuters

World No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), according to an EU filing.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals. The European Commission cleared the deal on Thursday, a filing on its site showed. Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the deal was heading for unconditional EU clearance.

---Reuters, Brussels


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Global Business

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »