JPMorgan restricts global travel

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has issued global restrictions on non-essential travel to protect its employees and business from the coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg News bloom.bg/2vnxhyW reported late on Thursday.

The Wall Street firm said it is "restricting all international travel to essential travel only," due to the continued spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo. A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed issuing a memo when contacted by Reuters, but did not provide further details. The lender had restricted business travel to Italy earlier in this week.


