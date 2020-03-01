People under 'repressive rule': Fakhrul



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government is running the country 'suppressing' people and 'snatching' their rights.





"This autocratic regime has snatched people's every right as it lacks their mandate. That's why they're not allowing us to hold any rally...denying us permission for rallies has become their regular practice," he said. The BNP leader further said, "The government is ruling the country suppressing people and their hopes and aspirations."





Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters at their party's Nayapaltan central office after the postponement of their scheduled rally in the city as police did not allow them to hold the program.Despite her serious illness, he alleged that Khaleda Zia was not granted bail as part of a deep 'conspiracy'. "We're trying to organize people to have her freed through a movement."





As his attention was drawn to his previous comment that their party would not take permission for holding rallies, the BNP secretary general said they are putting in their best efforts to use the political and democratic spaces braving various obstacles.





As part of its countrywide program, BNP was scheduled to hold a rally in front of its central office at 2pm Saturday protesting the rejection of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail petition in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.



Huge police were deployed in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office since morning centering the rally program.Fakhrul went to the BNP office around 11:30am and urged police to stay away from in front of main gate of their office and the law enforcers honored his request.





Later, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference announced that their party's all thana units in the capital will stage demonstrations on Sunday protesting police obstruction to their scheduled rally.







