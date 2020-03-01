'Readjustment of utility service price won't affect people'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said slight increase of power and water tariffs was unlikely to cause people's sufferings.





"The tariffs of power and water have been increased a slight bid to ensure uninterrupted supply of the amenities as the government has to subsidize in water like electricity," he told a press conference at AL President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office in the city, reports BSS.







Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the government wants to ensure cent percent use of the power in the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"We want to reach electricity to every house in the 'Mujib Year' and ensure uninterrupted power supply so that the people could not suffer in the upcoming summer season. Although the people face little problem (due to power and water tariff hike), they will be benefited significantly," he added.





Speaking about BNP's movement seeking Begum Khaleda Zia's bail, the AL general secretary said they (BNP) are waging demonstrations not against any political leader or party rather they have been carrying out an undeclared war against the court as the court did not grant bail for Khaleda Zia.





Noting that all of those who are involved in terrorism, corruption, drug trade and misdeed are under surveillance, Quader said those who are behind the people like Papia are also not out of the surveillance. The drive will continue until the target is fulfilled, he added.



About progress of the Padma Bridge construction, the road transport and bridges minister said about 1,000 Chinese workers work in the Padma Bridge project, he said, adding of them 150 has gone to their home in vacation.





He went on saying the construction work of the bridge would be interrupted a little bit if the Coronavirus situation does not improve in two months and the workers on leave could not join the work.AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference.







