US firms ready to invest in Bangladesh: Miller



Earl R. Miller, the USA Ambassador to Bangladesh, on Saturday said the US firms stands ready to invest here as his country has taken initiatives to accelerate private sector investment in Bangladesh. "





The United States has launched initiatives to accelerate private sector investment in Bangladesh and throughout the region, focusing on energy, infrastructure and the digital economy as sectors critical to region's economy today and for years to come," he said.





The US envoy was speaking at a discussion titled "America's Economic Indo-Pacific Vision" on the sidelines of the last day of three-day US trade Show at a city hotel, reports BSS.







Miller said the USA and Bangladesh shared more that $9 billion in two-way trade in 2019 - more than double that of just 10 years prior and there are clear opportunities for greater further growth."The indo-Pacific Vision supports this interest, unleashing the innovation and drive of the private sector, leading to long-lasting growth and development.





He said the US offers technical assistance and assessments to Bangladesh in accessing to reliable and affordable energy, infrastructure development and attaining an open, inter-operable, secure, and reliable internet.





Noting that these programs seek to improve market access and open investment environments, he said they promote free, fair, and reciprocal trade and encourage competitiveness for ensure consumers benefit.Likewise, he said "we speak of regional security as critically important to economic growth."





He said a secure Indo-Pacific vision supports a prosperous Indo-Pacific with capacity to respond to natural disasters and counter transnational crime in the region as it is a guarantee to offer freely navigates trade routes.





The USA assists countries in developing their own capacities and builds interoperability through enduring partnerships ensuring a flexible, resilient network of security partners capable of addressing common challenges.





"Working together, we know our two nations (USA and Bangladesh) will continue to achieve new breakthroughs, unlock new potential and forge even brighter futures in the years ahead," he said.Later, business agreement was signed between US based company DSC Dredge and a local enterprise named Deep Diggers.





Forty-eight organizations including energy, agro-mechanization, food and beverage sectors displayed their products and services at 78 stalls during the 27th annual show, organised by US Embassy here in partnership with American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) to promote US-Bangladesh economic ties.





