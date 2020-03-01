Police seek details from Westin on Papia's visitors



Police detectives have sought the names of the people who had met Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled ruling party operative facing a series of allegations, at the Westin Dhaka from the hotel authorities.The investigators asked the hotel for security camera footage and other information on Papia's visitors, a Detective Branch official told bdnews24.com on Saturday.







The investigators would also collect receipts of payments made by the disgraced Jubo Mohila League leader. The ruling Awami League's front for young women sacked her after her arrest revealed details about her alleged crimes such as running an escort service at the hotel, drugs and arms trafficking and links to land grabbing.







After arresting her on February 22, RAB said they found evidence that Papia had contacts with top politicians, government officials and business people, including those owned or ran the hotel. The law enforcers started three cases against her on charges related to counterfeit currencies, illegal arms and drugs.





The investigators are grilling Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon alias Sumon Chowdhury in custody in the three cases. Sheikh Tayeba Noor and Sabbir Khandaker who were arrested along with Papia and Sumon, were remanded in the case over counterfeit currencies. "We are investigating the allegations of the criminal offences against them," said DB Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten.









---bdnews24.com







