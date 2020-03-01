Popularizing digital banking among young generation stressed

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Rangpur Branch Executive Director Nur Un Nahar cutting ribbon and releasing balloons to inaugurate a day-long Digital Banking Fair- 2020 at Public Library ground in Rangpur on Saturday. The Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL), First



Bankers at a function on Saturday stressed on popularizing digital banking services among the young generations to further accelerate economic advancement meeting the demand and challenges of the time. They made the observation at the inaugural function of the day-long Digital Banking Fair- 2020 at Public Library ground in the city before conclusion of the month-long (February 1 to March 1) Campaign for Digital Products and Services- 2020.





The Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL), First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL), Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) and Union Bank Limited (UBL) jointly organized the fair for popularizing digital products and services in the banking sector, reports BSS.





The four organizer banks and other organizations had set up fifteen stalls on the fairground showcasing their digital products and digital banking services to popularize those among common people, especially the young generations.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) Rangpur Branch Executive Director Nur Un Nahar inaugurated the fair on the fairground by cutting ribbon and releasing balloons after leading a colorful rally on the streets as the chief guest.





Later, Rangpur Zonal Chief and Senior Vice-president of IBBL Mir Rahamat Ullah presided over a discussion arranged after the inaugural function at Town Hall auditorium on the Public Library ground.





Senior Executive President of IBBL AFM Kamal Uddin, Deputy General Manger at Rangpur Branch of Bangladesh Bank Fazlar Rahman and Abul Fazal Md. Nasimul Akhter addressed the discussion as special guests. Rangpur Branch Chief and Senior Vice-president of IBBL Rezaul Islam, Rangpur Branch Chief of UBL Kazi Reza Shahinur Alam, Rangpur Branch Chief of FSIBL Sheesh Md. Abu Hanifa and Rangpur Branch Chief of SIBL Abu Tayeb Hossain also spoke.





The speakers said expansion of digital technologies in the banking service sector is continuously bringing a larger section of the country's huge population to accelerate economic development of the people and national advancement.

