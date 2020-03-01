More 70,000 RMG workers to get salary through bKash

bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Qadir, Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid, AJ Group Chairman and Managing Director Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Purbani Group Managing Director Shafiqul Islam, Masihata Group Managing Director Engr Khaled Hossain Mahbo



Seventy thousand workers of seven more leading RMG factories will receive salary in their bKash accounts. With this, more than 4 lakh workers of 400 export-oriented garment factories adopted the digital salary disbursement solution of bKash.





The newly added garment factories in this service which will disburse salary through bKash are AJ Group, Purbani Group, Masihata Group, Sonia Group, TEAM Group, Aman Group and Al-Muslim Group.





The service launched with an inauguration ceremony recently at a hotel in the capital. bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Qadir, Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid, AJ Group Chairman and Managing Director Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Purbani Group Managing Director Shafiqul Islam,







Masihata Group Managing Director Engr Khaled Hossain Mahboob, Sonia Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal Shaheen, TEAM Group Group Chief Financial Officer Ezaz Ahmed, Aman Group Executive Director Brigadier General Tanvir Hasan Majumder (retd), and Al-Muslim Group Executive Director Md Kausar Mia were present at the event.





Speakers at the event said that since the beginning of salary disbursement through bKash in 2015, the organizations which are using bKash have been able to distribute salaries more easily and at a lower cost than the traditional method. The 230,000 agents spread nationwide and the sophisticated technological services have made garment workers more capable and independent in using their money.





It was informed in the program that training workshops are being organized for workers at each organization in order to raise awareness about the methods of getting salary in bKash as well as using the account easily and accurately without any hassle.





Digital Salary Disbursement Solution of bKash is believed to play an active role in the implementation of Digital Bangladesh through the empowerment of women in larger sense, as well as financial inclusion of the unbanked population.





Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US based Money in Motion, International Finance Corporation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Financial, operates as a payment service provider offering broad range of digital financial services under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank.

