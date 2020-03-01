Police suspect sabotage in port city



Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has suspected that the explosions happened inside a traffic police box in the city's Sholoshahar Gate-2 area last night was an attempt of sabotage.





Police recovered symptoms (alamat) of explosion from the place of occurrence. The CMP authority has asked all its units in the city to remain alert following the explosion.





The security measures have tightened across the city and the police forces have been asked to discharge their duties honestly and with utmost responsibility, Amena Begum, additional commissioner of the CMP said while talking to the journalist at CMP head quarter on Saturday, reports BSS.





"The authority asked it all units of police in the port city to remain alert," she added. CMP also issued alert notice at the important establishments of police and the other government organizations in the port city following the incident, she said.





Deputy police commissioner (North) of CMP Bijoy Basak said police is investigating the explosion in police box for ascertaining the incident whether it was an explosion or sabotage. He said an 11-member team of Anti-Terrorism Unit of Dhaka who came in Chattogram has already collected evidences from the spot.





About 4 persons including two police members received injury in the explosion. The injured police members were identified as Traffic Sergeant Arafat Hossin Bhuyia, ASI Md Atauddin, local youths Jahid Bin Jahangir and Md. Sumon.Traffic sergeant was critically injured with 8% burn injury in his body.





