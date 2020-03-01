KGDCL to install one lakh prepaid meters in Ctg



Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd (KGDCL) will install one lakh gas meters in the port city by its own fund.After installing 60 thousand domestic gas meters in the first project, the KGDCL has proposed to install one lakh prepaid gas meters with own funding under 3rd project.





The prepaid gas meter has become popular among the domestic gas consumers due to austerity of gas consumption. The installation of two lakh gas meters under the second phase faced a thaw due to lack of foreign assistance. The KGDCL has taken the third project for installing one lakh meters with own funding.





The third project is expected to start shortly. Managing Director of KGDCL Khaiz Ahmed Majumder said prepaid meters became very popular among the consumers because it is one of the austerity steps, reports BSS. Domestic consumers are very careful while using prepaid gas meters, he added.







The project proposal of the third project for installing one lakh meters with own finance will be sent to concerned ministry next month, the MD said. Following the approval of the concerned ministry, the project proposal will be presented before the next ECNEC meeting for finalization of the project work, the source added.







The KGDCL chief also hoped that the primary process for starting installation will be ended by June next. Estimated cost of the project is TK. 258 crores, he added.The project work is expected to begin from July next which will be completed by June 2023.





Under this project, gas meters will be installed in Baizid, Chandgaon, Panchalaish, Chowkbazar, Pahartali, Khulshi, Bakalia, Sadarghat, Kotwali, Halishahar, Doublemooring, Bandar, EPZ, Patenga, Akbarshah, Karnaphuli, Hathazari, Sitakunda, Patiya, Boalkhali, Chandanaish and Anowara areas.





Bills of the prepaid meters will be paid through mobile banking of Bkash, Sure Cash and Rocket. Prepaid consumer will have advantages of purchasing prepaid cards from POS Station (point of sales) for recharging the meters, sources said.

