National Youth Assembly ends

The 4th National Youth Assembly (NYA) 2020 organized by JAAGO Foundation with the theme of 'Empowering Youth for National Development' has ended on Saturday which was started on Wednesday at a hotel in the port city. State Minister for Ministry of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell attended the program as the chief guest.







Zahid Ahsan Russell said, "Youth comes with a tremendous amount of energy, and about one-third of the people in Bangladesh are young. Hence, youth development is imperative for Bangladesh. Hence, the National Youth Assembly has the power to empower the next generation to contribute to achieving the SDG of Bangladesh."







Youth participants from all over the country got together with top organizations, their representatives, recognized personalities, ministers, ambassadors and other top decision-makers of the society. Youth volunteers from Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD) shared their ideas, perspectives, plans and the work they had done over the past year in community building.







On the other hand, guest participants shared their experiences, ideas, expectations towards the youth, who are the future leaders of the country. Finally, these volunteers, who are the most active youth citizens, will get back to their respective districts and work on community-building activities, chasing the SDG goals in the following year.





This year, 600 participants have attended the assembly from across the nation. More than 30 sessions were conducted. The first day of the training program has been served as an introduction to the program and the scope of the mission. From the second day onwards, the schedule was packed with the exchange of resources, team-building exercises, and informative workshops to get everyone on the track of success.







During the 4-day long assembly, renowned business leaders and delegates have participated and shared their views on different topics featuring leadership, road safety, financial literacy, empowering youths, entrepreneurship, access to information, effective communication human resource and success stories.





Korvi Rakshand, Founder, JAAGO Foundation said, "Young people are the backbone of a society and it is important to engage and empower them. The next generation can be a powerful change in their communities and therefore can play a critical role in achieving the SDGs of the nation."





The Assembly was attended by a mix of more than 75 speakers and coexisting panels on multiple issues, including Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy, Member of Parliament, Bagerhat; Dear Alyne, Video Blogger, Content Creator; Kanbar Hossein Bor, UK Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh; Rubana Huq, President, BGMEA; Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC; Mominul Islam, Managing Director of IPDC Finance; Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director, Green Delta; Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novoair; Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director, Apex;







Samad Miraly, Partner, IDLC Venture Capital; Ayman Sadiq, CEO of 10 Minute School; Ghulam Sumdany Don, Chief Inspirational Officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation; Hoko Ishikawa, Country Representative of UN Women; Hasin Jahan, Country Director of WaterAid; Sudipto Mukherjee, Resident Representative, UNDP and Md Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communication for UNDP.







National Youth Assembly is a one of a kind gathering which empowers the youth to achieve holistic sets of skills that are required to drive progress, long-term growth, and to help them to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the nation. The event is the perfect platform for the youths to gather knowledge and practice hands-on skills that are needed to rise in adverse conditions.



