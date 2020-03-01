Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday vowed to allow refugees to travel on to Europe from Turkey, which he said can no longer handle new waves of people fleeing war-torn Syria.





"What did we do yesterday (Friday)? We opened the doors," Mr Erdogan said in Istanbul in his first comments since 33 Turkish troops were killed in northern Syria on Thursday. "We will not close those doors... Why? Because the European Union should keep its promises."





The Turkish leader also said 18,000 migrants have amassed on the Turkish borders with Europe since Friday, adding that the number could reach as many as 30,000 on Saturday.







Turkish ground and air strikes on Syrian government forces and their allies in northwest Syria's Idlib have killed 48 pro-Damascus soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported on Saturday.





It said that Syrian government and Russian warplanes continued air strikes on Saturday on the strategic eastern Idlib city of Saraqeb, a focal point of intensified fighting in recent days between Turkish-backed rebels and Damascus.









---AFP, Istanbul

