"Aropito Ei Nogore" By Benoy Dutta

I did not see the great time, I saw the time. So, in the frame of time or event, I am framed by "Aropito Ei Nogore". The book "Aropito Ei Nogore" is not a book of stories, novels, or poignant essays. Basically, I have been trying to comfortably describe some of the most important events of the past one and a half years.







It would not be wrong to call the book a contemporary treatise book. Basically I am a man of fiction. So I always love to tell stories. In any of my writings, I tell a story in the heart of the mind. The events in the book "Aropito Ei Nogore" are very serious, important and touching, but I put it simply, in a simple way.







Since I am a storyteller, storytelling was the main purpose. To illustrate the story, I have described the reality. As the story moves at its own pace, my writing has expanded at its own pace.Another thing I did besides reporting the incident was to knock on the door of feeling human. I did it consciously. In order to wake up feeling good.





The book is essentially a document of the time. And talk about time. So within the span of time, I have undertaken to publish books at the request of readers of published articles.







About the book eminent economist Dr. Devpriya Bhattacharya said in the opinion, "Some time ago, the media and cultural activist Benoy Dutta's book "Amritayan" was well-liked. Therefore, the manuscript titled "Aropito Ei Nogore" is not enthusiastically available. Did not disappoint.





Compilation of sixteen articles on nine issues of contemporary subject matter. A kind of citizen document. One of the evolving genres of contemporary prose literature is the fact-based article. One of the elements of this genre of literature is - urban portraits or urban charts.





Here, the inherent contradictions of the city are taken to its heart in a peaceful way. There is no judging of truth and falsehood, there is realization of reality, observation dominates and harmony with it. Here, instead of overall objectivity, the focus is on the reflection of insight on the fragmented truth. '





Earlier, the short story book of the author Benoy Dutta titled "Chilte Megh O Kuhukekar Golpo", a novel titled "Amritayan" and contemporary talk titled "Ei Shohor Subodhder" have been published.





This time also his book of contemporary speeches was published. Putinilloy published the book "In this city imposed." The book is available at Pavilion 02 at Suhrawardy Udyan Mela premises. Book cover design by Sarajat Soum.





