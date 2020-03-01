Zafar Alam's book appears in banking industry as blessing for young bankers

Full Throttle, Author: Joe Hill, Publisher: William Morrow



Highly reputed honorable Managing Director(Current Charge) of a private commercial bank- Zafar Alam has written a book named Smritir Bhognangsho (Fraction of Memory) that had been flooded in Amar Ekushey Book Fair in a wide range. The bankers in young age are being noticed to throng before the stall where this book is put on display.







The book lovers opine with happiness that the book has covered nearly all areas of banking that would be fruitful for the people involved UN banking industry. The book is expected to enable the bankers to be grown up in their career. After enter into the book fair, I began to search the concern stall to get the book that will help me to enhance my knowledge.







At last, the book drew my attention and hurriedly I collected the book that contains the writer's visionary steps after starting his career at Bangladesh Islami Bank Ltd as probationary officer. What should be noted here that the book has been published by memorizing the writer's daily banking activities.







This is the first book in Bangladesh where the seasoned banker - Zafar Alam tried to write his practical banking activities aiming to share with young bankers. The objective of publishing the book is to show the young bankers the ways of developing banking career in a strategic way. The writer possesses rare qualities that I come to know from this book.







The writer proved his patience while taking attempt to write the book. He did not like to pass leisure time without works. Every line of this book had been written maintaining a good sequence during travel time especially to and from his destinations.







The writer has tried to write here in this book how he successfully performed his banking service. So, being a young banker, there is no alternative to read every word of this book to go ahead in the banking career within brief time.







Truly speaking, the book contains a lot of practical scenario the writer faced earlier while doing banking jobs. A young banker will definitely be benefited much if he can read the book with patience, no doubt. Mainly, the book has highlighted his leadership, dedication towards organization, integrity that today's bankers should follow those.







I think the bankers need to know prudential guidelines to execute their routine works with integrity and required knowledge. The writer shared his views in the book how a banker should follow strategies regarding borrower selections which is one of key tasks for any banker. Sometimes, he was obliged to take high risks in disbursing loans to the influential people. But he was able to take back bank money somehow by applying his intelligence.







The readers of the book must follow the strategies of the writer which from the bankers would definitely try to turn them into seasoned bankers. After starting the banking career, the bankers basically do not know in what way they should pass every banking moment that the writer followed in the span of his nearly 30 -year long banking career.







I am proud to say that I have a similarity with the writer at one stage. Like me, the writer started his career as journalist in a reputed newspaper. It is widely known that the journalism profession is considered as 'intellectual career' in developed countries.







In light of his prior profession, he earned a lot of capacities to handle any though situations during his banking career. By applying journalism knowledge in some places, he gained the ability to discharge his duties and responsibilities while facing bad time and successfully solved the situation. I came to know all his memories by reading the book.





The book comes in this Amar Ekushey Book Fair as blessing for the bankers since the book had been written aiming to enlighten the bankers. Since banking career is highly sensitive and the job is involved with monetary issue in every signature of the bankers, the bankers are noticed to be frustrated. The experienced banker Zafar Alam never showed his frustration in his long career. Rather, he had gained expertise to settle any affairs instead of displaying frustration in his face- the book said.







The book also said that apart from banking, there are many things to learn from the writer. His behavioral attitude towards his fellow colleague was really admirable. He would lead his co-workers with very friendly ways. The ripe banker wrote about his administration role in this book when he was a chief of Human Resource Division of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.







He was able to earn wide reputation from employees to a great extent by dint of execution the employees' demand placed to him. Even though, the writer tried to stand by all employees in weal and woe soon after hearing any heartbreaking news.







The book is truly applicable for young bankers who dream to accelerate their banking career within brief time that the writer himself followed in all stages of his banking hours. Above all, the book revealed that there is no alternative to gather practical and theoretical knowledge of bank affairs to go upstairs of banking career.





There needs to be noted here that if he is given opportunity and freedom to run any bank as full -fledged Managing Director in coming days, he will definitely bring worldwide reputation for concerned bank- his expertise in the book said. To conclude, I want to tell about the book that the book came as blessing for young bankers who are in a race to become a seasoned banker.





Md Mazadul Hoque is a banker and

analyst of economic affairs

Smritir Bhognangsho, Author: Zafar Alam

