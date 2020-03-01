



Nikolaos Gyzis was considered one of Greece's most important 19th-century painters. He was most famous for his work Eros and the Painter, his first genre painting. It was auctioned in May 2006 at Bonhams in London, being last exhibited in Greece in 1928.





He was the major representative of the so-called "Munich School", the major 19th-century Greek art movement. Towards the end of his life, in the 1890s, he took a turn toward more religious themes, with his best known work of the later period being Triumph of Religion.







His works are today exhibited at museums and private collections in Greece, Germany and elsewhere.Gysis' painting The Secret School was depicted on the reverse of the Greek 200 drachmas banknote of 1996-2001. The Athenian neighbourhood Gyzi is named for him.

