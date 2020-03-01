Change needed in policy





Green Finance means financing green products or financing in such a manner that ensures safety of the environment. For Example: Financing brick field is conventional financing but it becomes green finance when we finance hybrid holf-man kiln, tunnel kiln etc. Bangladesh Bank has given condition by its circular that 5 taka in every 100 taka disbursement in banking and other financial sector must be on green products like ETP, Solar Panel, Bio Gas, Bio Fertilizer,





HHK Tunnel Kiln Brick filed, Vermicomposting, LED bulb manufacturing and assembly plant, Recycle plants etc. So far, 52 green products have been specified for finance and Bangladesh Bank Refinance purpose. But financing green products are yet to become successful in Bangladesh.Several reasons work behind such failure.







First, scheduled banks and FIs are yet to make co-relation between general finance and green finance. The marketing of green finance are made separately for which customers are not that serious. If Banks and FIs can promote green finance as part of general finance, customers will be compelled to accept green finance. For example: If in a composite loan facility of 100 crore taka for ready made garments gives approval for 2 or 3 crore for maintenance of ETP in Head Office approval,







RMG customers will be bound to maintain ETP(Effluent Treatment Plant).Again, in real estate sectors loan approval, if minimum 2or 3% loan could be separately allocated for green feature maintenance in banks loan approval, developers would be compelled to ensure green feature of their building during construction.





Thus our real estate sector will be environmentally sustainable. Besides, banks can encourage green products import through opening LC at nil margin and lesser LC commission. Thus bank should change their marketing strategy and promote green finance as part of general finance.





Government has already prohibited construction of conventional brick filed for which finance to conventional brickfiled has stopped in Bangladesh. Another government decision has made it compulsory to arrange rain water harvesting and waste management system in financing building construction.Therefore, regulatory bodies are also trying to encourage green finance. But in ground reality, such rules have no impact in banks finance.





What's the problem for green product financing? Many loan proposals of green finance do not get approval bybanks competent authority for lack of knowledge or lack of consciousness. Many relationship managers are not capable to highlight importance of green product before top management.







Many highly experienced bankers even do not know what green products are and what are their implication on environment. The evolution of marketing that started from production concept has now given birth to the concept of Social marketing. Social marketing means that only selling and promoting goods and services does not end marketers responsibility.







The marketers have to ensure that his products or services do not harm environment or human health. It is that Social marketing which can inspire green product financing in Banking sector. But this awareness is still absent among most bankers and customers for which green finance has not become possible to large extent.





Again, organization like IDCOL are giving soft loans for which many customers prefer them for green finance instead of banks. So, a level playing field is also necessary so that conflict of interest between banks and other organizations cannot hamper the situation. Otherwise, banks will have no way but to go for refinance through NGOs or organizations like IDCOL who are facilitated on priority basis to finance in this sector.





It is also mentionable that organizations like World Banks finance for green product as well as N.G.O. s willingness to green finance also supersede the need level of green finance in customer level. That is another reason why customers are not willing for obtaining green finance from banks.





Already banking sector is burdened with non-performing loan. Who will take the burden if such green product financing become non-performing? The commitment of green refinance continue till the loan is unclassified.







But once the loan is classified, central bankor any other international body will not bear the liability as per refinance agreement. Commercial banks rather have to take their clients liability and repay to Bangladesh Bank or JICA. Many importers have been importing low quality Chinese green products becoming out of work within few months which results in lack public confidence in green products.







Relevantly mentionable that many N.G.O.s have been financing green products like solar panel to areas where there is sufficient electricity and no need of solar. This happens either for lack of marketing research or for short term profit motif.





However, banks and FIs have option to finance green products at reduced rate of interest so that the loss incurred for sacrificing commercial rate can be shown as CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) in the same year in Bangladesh Bank and other national reporting.Mentionable that many bankers let alone common peoplemistakenly considerall agricultural finances as green finances for lack of knowledge;Green finance has nothing to do with green color unless it is environment friendly.





Again, auto rice mill finance, modern brick field finance and energy efficient equipment finance etc. may be labelled as sustainable finance instead of green finance. That is why it is said that all green finances are sustainable finances, but all sustainable finances are not green finances.However, banks can promote solar irrigation finance which will serve dual purpose of agriculture finance and green finance.





In large agriculture finance, solar irrigation pump can be made compulsory green finance by banks as part of marketing green product. It will also help banks and FIs to fulfil their 5% direct green finance target on yearly basis. All we need is to change our thinking regarding financing.





Again, range or number of green finance should be increased from merely 52. Financing jute mills should be considered as green finance, but it is not yet recognized as green product in Bangladesh (though government made jute bags compulsory for use in business). Again, green initiatives like financing a nursery or a tree plantation part within any financed project should also be considered as green finance.





If large scale green finance is not possible in all cases,banks CEOs/MDs can approve at least small scale green finance within theirown business discretion/approval authority under S.M.E and agriculture segment. When the world has been moving towards nuclear energy, renewable energy is certainly ignorable compared to that. But it should not demotivate us since we have only one under-construction nuclear power plant right now for which we have to pay millions of US dollar to the concerned Russian bank from our tax payers money.







The paradox lies in the sense that the worst finance from environmental perspectives like tannery, ship breaking etc. are the best finance for national economic growth. So, the promotion of green finance does not mean that bankers will stop environmentally destructive finance, rather bankers will ensure comparatively less damage toenvironment and climate change.





Many bankers argue that green finance is just a blind prescription of international bodies like World Bank done without any feasibility study in Bangladesh. So far statistics say that scheduled banks of Bangladesh are not in a position to ensure success of green finance.







As alternative, Green Bond may be introduced in capital market through which scheduled banks will be able to channel their fund to NGOs that are capable to give green finance. Another alternative option isGreen Finance throughNGO linkageby banks. However, green finance is sufficient from supply side but its demand side has little response for customers unwillingness unfortunately.





For this many experts believe that government in Bangladesh may have to jump into larger landscape of sustainable finance (SME, Agro finance & Green finance) from small segment of mere green finance after one or two decade of repeated failure.





While green finance is a niche (small) market for lower consumer demand, sustainable finance is a large market segment consist of green finance, SME finance, agriculture finance and even retail finance. Because compared to corporate finance, retail finance is considered as more sustainable.





The writer is Assistant Vice President,

Financial Administration Division,

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd

