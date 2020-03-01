Coronavirus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths









A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.





The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:





— Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei





— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths





— Macao: 10 cases





— South Korea: 3,526 cases, 17 deaths





— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths





— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths





— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths





— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths





— Singapore: 98





— Germany: 66





— United States: 62 cases, 1 death





— Spain: 46





— Kuwait: 45





— Thailand: 42





— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death





— Bahrain: 38





— Malaysia: 24





— Australia: 23





— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death





— Canada: 20





— United Arab Emirates: 19





— Vietnam: 16





— Norway: 15





— Iraq: 13





— Sweden: 13





— Switzerland: 10





— Lebanon: 7





— Netherlands: 7





— Croatia: 6





— Oman: 6





— Austria: 5





— Israel: 5





— Russia: 5





— Greece: 4





— Mexico: 4





— Pakistan: 4





— Finland: 3





— India: 3





— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death





— Romania: 3





— Brazil: 2





— Denmark: 2





— Georgia: 2





— Algeria: 1





— Afghanistan: 1





— Azerbaijan: 1





— Belarus: 1





— Belgium: 1





— Cambodia: 1





— Ecuador: 1





— Egypt: 1





— Estonia: 1





— Iceland: 1





— Ireland: 1





— Lithuania: 1





— Monaco: 1





— Nepal: 1





— New Zealand: 1





— Nigeria: 1





— North Macedonia: 1





— Qatar: 1





— San Marino: 1





— Sri Lanka: 1

