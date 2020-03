A former interior minister was sworn in as Malaysia’s premier on Sunday, marking the return of a scandal- mired regime to power after the last government’s collapse but ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad slammed the move as illegal.





Muhyiddin Yassin took the oath of office at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, capping a week of political turmoil following the collapse of the former ruling coalition and Mahathir’s resignation.





