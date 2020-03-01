Couple found dead in Joypurhat





Police recovered the bodies of a couple at Gundumba village in Akkelpur upazila early Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Shahin Mia, 36, and his wife Asha Perveen, 26, residents of the village.





Locals found the couple’s bodies hanging from a tree near their house in the morning and informed police.





Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Joypurhat Modern Government Hospial morgue for autopsy, said Abu Obayed, officer-in-charge of Akkelpur Police Station.





It is initially assumed that the couple killed themselves. “The autopsy report will make things clear,” he said.









