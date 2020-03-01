Mugger killed in city gunfight









A suspected mugger was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members in city’s Shyamoli area on Saturday night.





The deceased was identified as Hanif Mia alias Shahin Biswas, 48, son of late Buddia Uddin of Rupganj in Narayanganj district.





Rab stopped an auto-rickshaw during its regular patrol in front of Kidney Diseases and Urology Hospital in the area around 11pm, said said Muhammad Mohiuddin Faruqi, superintendent of police, Rab-2.





Three men, including the driver, stepped out of the vehicle and abruptly opened fire while another person fired shots from inside the auto-rickshaw.





After the skirmish, Rab arrested Hanif and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead, Rab SP added.





A foreign pistol and six bullets were recovered from the spot while the auto-rickshaw was seized.





The other criminals managed to flee the spot.

