Bangladesh opt to bat first in series opener









Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat first in the opener of the three-match ODI series against visiting Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Stadium on Sunday.





Before heading to this game, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe faced each other in 72 ODIs. Bangladesh won 44 of them, and Zimbabwe 28.





It is only the second ODI at the Sylhet venue. The first and previous ODI was played in Sylhet back in 2018 between Bangladesh and West Indies.





While the series opener is taking place today, the remaining matches will be played on March 3 and 6 respectively. After the ODI series, both teams will lock horns in a two-match T20I series in Dhaka respectively on March 9 and 11.





Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman





Zimbabwe playing XI: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba





