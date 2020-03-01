Another Rajshahi car crash victim dies at RMCH





A man, injured in a road accident in Godagari upazila on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday morning, taking the death toll to eight from the crash.





The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, 30, son of Asadul Islam of Shreemantopur village in the upazila.





Quoting doctors, victim’s uncle Abdul Khalek said he died around 6:30am.





Ramjan lived in Dhaka with his family and worked for a private company. He had come to Rajshahi to attend a marriage ceremony.





Saturday’s car crash on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway left seven people, including four of a family, dead and two others injured.





The accident took place around noon while they were going to attend a marriage ceremony, said Md Shahidullah, superintendent of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).





At least 15 people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Rajshahi, Cumilla, Manikganj, Moulvibazar and Satkhira on Saturday.

Leave Your Comments