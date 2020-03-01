2 dengue patients in 24 hrs





Two new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





According to daily update from DGHS, three dengue patients are being treated at hospital in the capital.





Since the beginning of this year, 244 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 241 had been discharged from hospitals.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.





The government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.





Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





