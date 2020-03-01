4,022 people affected by cold-related diseases in 24 hrs





Various cold-related diseases affected 4,022 people across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 949 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 1,730 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,343 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.





A total of 571,927 people were affected by various cold-related diseases across the country between November 1 and March 1, said the DGHS.





Sixty-one deaths were reported during this period, it said.





Leave Your Comments