Patients to receive free TB treatment through mobile x-ray vans

National Tuberculosis Control Program (NTP) and BRAC have taken a unique approach for TB detection through a high-tech mobile x-ray vans.

To speed up the TB control programme BRAC will implement this programme under the supervision of NTP, said a press release.

Two vans will start the work in slum areas, garment factories and 3 prisons at free of cost. Another van will also cover the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals at Cox’s Bazar refugee camps.

Health Minister Zahed Malek inaugurated the ceremony on Sunday as the chief guest at the open theater in Hatirjheel.

The vans would be equipped with X-ray screening and GeneXpert machine and everyday 50-80 persons would be able to access the treatment at free of coat.

One lab technician and 1 radiographer would be available to help a presumptive patient through online system to provide quick report. To cover the wide population 2 more x-ray vans would be introduced by July-August this year.

Secretary of Health Service Asadul lslam, Director General of Health Service Prof. Dr Abul Kalam Azad, ,Line Director, TB and Leprosy, DGHS, Dr Md Shamiul Islam,famous actress Tropa Majumdar and representatives from various donor organizations were present at the ceremony.

Besides the opening of the x-ray vans, a special cultural program, drama show and concert were organized on the occasion of the upcoming World TB Day to be observed on 24th March, 2020.