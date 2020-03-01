15 gold bars seized at Dhaka airport

Customs Intelligence officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport seized 15 gold bars worth Tk 75 lakh from a Kolkata-bound passenger on Sunday.

Sources at the airport said, officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) challenged a passenger named Md Pasha at the checking point of Boarding Bridge number-11 at around 11:00 am before his departure for Kolkata by a flight of US Bangla Airlines.

Searching his body, the customs intelligence officials recovered 14 gold bars concealed in his shoes.

Later, another gold bar was recovered from his pocket, said Assistant revenue officer of Customs Intelligence Asma Begum Porag.