Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul

Taking a swipe at Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for his comment that water and power tariff hike would not cause public sufferings, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the ruling party now does not feel the pains of people.

“People’s sufferings now matter little to them (AL) as they’ve got completely isolated from people. They also can’t understand the pains and pangs of people. This party is also unable to realise the mental agony of people as it has become bankrupt,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at their party founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave together with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Matshajibi Dal, marking its 41st founding anniversary.

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) on Friday announced to hike the water tariff for both residential and commercial users.

On Thursday, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced to increase the power tariff on a weighted average by 5.3 percent at retail and 8.4 percent at wholesale levels with effective from March 1.

Earlier on Saturday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a press conference said a slight increase in power and water tariffs is unlikely to cause public sufferings.

Reacting to Quader’s remark, Fakhrul said the Awami League general secretary has no sense to understand what he is calling slight is a big burden for people. “Because they’ve now reached such a position that crores of taka is now found in the houses and godowns of their (AL) leaders. So, they won’t understand people’s sufferings.”

He said the ruling party leaders are now making their second homes in Canada, England and New York instead of thinking about people. “That’s why people now want to get rid of their rule.”

BNP is scheduled to arrange human chains across the country, including in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital, on Monday protesting the government’s power hike decision.

About Khaleda Zia’s release, Fakhrul said the government is depriving their chairperson of her valid right to get bail out of political vengeance. “We’re now going to people and working to mobilise them. We believe she’ll be freed through a united movement of people.”