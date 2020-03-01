Foreign Secretary wants strong role of ASEM over Rohingyas

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday said the participating states in the Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM) should put stronger pressure on Myanmar to create a more conducive environment so that the forcibly displaced Rohingyas can go back to their homelands in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

“It’s extremely important that the ASEM member states create stronger pressure on Myanmar for creating more conducive environment so that the Rohingyas can go back to their villages and townships in the state of Rakhine of Myanmar in safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable manner,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary made this remark while addressing at a seminar on ‘ASEM Day: Celebrating and Fostering Connectivity’ at the BIISS auditorium in the city as the chief guest.

The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) arranged the seminar held with BIISS chairman Ambassador M Fazlul Karim in the chair.

Masud Bin Momen said it is true that the ASEM members have always been sympathetic to the Rohingyas. But it is time to take further concrete actions to help them, he said.

Bangladesh as an active member state seeks support from ASEM on the Rohingya issue, he said, adding that ASEM should continue to support the Rohingyas as Myanmar is a member state of the ASEM.

In the backdrop of the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 23, 2020 to monitor and ensure that Myanmar follows the decisions and fulfill the conditions put forward by the ICJ, the ASEM can ensure and play an important role in this issue, he said.

Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh has been providing shelter to more than 1.1 million Rohingyas who fled persecution in their homeland in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

BIISS Acting Director General Colonel Sheikh Masud Ahmed and Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Yan Hualong, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM) is an Asian–European political dialogue forum to enhance relations and various forms of cooperation between its 53 partners --51 member states including Bangladesh and Myanmar, and two regional organisations.