BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 75.18 crore in February

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in separate drives seized smuggled goods and contraband drugs worth Tk 75.18 crore in the last month.

Besides, 303 people were arrested during the drives, said a BGB press release.

BGB also detained 54 Bangladeshis, 73 Indian nationals and five Nigerians for crossing the border illegally.

Among them, seven Indian nationals were handed over to police and 66 others were sent back to India, he added.

The seized contraband items are –5,89,533 Yaba pills, 40,494 bottles of phensedyl, 10,471 bottles of foreign liquor, 788 bottles of local liquor, 986 can bear, 857kg hemp, 1.27kg heroin, 1,073 injections and different types of tablets.

Other seized smuggled goods are – 6.14kg gold, 101.75kg silver, 4,932 sets of imitation ornaments, 1,36,884 cosmetics, 965 sarees, 964 sets three pieces, 1002 RMG products, 2,596kg tea leaves, 11 trucks, four pick-up vans, 30 engine-run auto-rickshaws and 76 motorcycles.

The paramilitary force also seized two pistols, a revolver, four guns and six-rounds of bullet.