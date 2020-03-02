Diner Sheshe





"They say to keep your emotions out of the workplace, but how could I while I was working with this cutie? We went from colleagues who never spoke, to colleagues who helped each other with projects. And within a week, we were colleagues going on dates. We could speak for hours and not get bored. I remember one day we had the most vulnerable conversation about heart-break, family and our insecurities. When we kissed that night, it felt like I was kissing someone I'd known for ages.





We spent a lot of time together in the next few months, and then once while we were at Marine Drive, he proposed to me with a ring that he bought with his own money! I was only 22, but I knew I wanted to marry him -- I'd never been so sure. We soon told our parents, and within 10 months of meeting, we were married.





I knew he was the one, but these questions still got to me. I was already stressed about things like setting up our new house together and managing finances, and the comments just added to my anxiety. I started getting panic attacks, but through all of it he was by my side. He didn't know much about anxiety, but even then he'd go out of his way. Even if he wasn't near me, he'd drop everything to come to me and make sure I was okay. He'd hold me tight, and tell me, 'Cry it out, don't hold it in'.





With him by my side, things are slowly falling into place. I've realised that once you find that one person you can pour your heart out to, the rest of the world doesn't matter. Sometimes I feel like I don't belong to this generation of waiting for ages to marry someone -- if you have someone you know you want to spend the rest of your life with, then just go for it. We did and we're in the best phase of our lives -- we're young and building our life together. And you know what makes it worth it? We can grow up together knowing that we'll grow old together too."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments