Worldwide waffling





Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish are among riders who will be tested for the coronavirus after the UAE Tour was cancelled on Thursday when two participants contracted Covid-19. The final two stages of the race were due to take place on Friday and Saturday but the race was abandoned when the Italian duo were taken ill. All riders and staff were confined to their rooms at the Crowne Royal Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, with concerns that the potential outbreak could now extend to the UCI world track championships in Berlin after some riders who took part in the early stage of the UAE Tour already in Germany.











Lady Gaga has unveiled the first single from her forthcoming fifth album, and an accompanying video in which she transforms into an intergalactic punk warrior. "Stupid Love" is a disco-inspired pop track that brings to mind Gaga's earlier, more electronic work. Its video sees the Oscar winner dressed in a hot-pink, space-age ensemble, as she dances and spreads peace on a distant land. The single also introduces a new mythology that will presumably serve as the background to her new album, set on the otherworldly planet of Chromatica. "The world rots in conflict," a title card begins. "Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica."









In an unprecedented move, the National Commission for Women Thursday has raised the issue of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not having appointed a single woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet. The commission's chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, "requesting him to consider the inclusion of women Ministers in the Delhi Cabinet". In her letter, Sharma said, "It has been conveyed that various kinds of equality, including political equality, political leadership and power sharing is one of the most basic."









Italy has urged tourists spooked by the new coronavirus not to stay away, but efforts to reassure the world it was managing the outbreak were overshadowed by a sharp rise in case numbers. Hotel bookings have slumped and nearly a dozen cities in the north are in lockdown as the number of infections reached 650 and deaths hit 17 - by far the highest in Europe - according to the latest figures from the civil protection agency. As alarm grows, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday (Feb 27) condemned "false reports circulating abroad" about panic in the country, saying they were doing "more damage" than the virus itself.



