Day-long workshop held in Lalmonirhat

Speakers from various schools of Lalmonirhat speaking at a workshop on content based modeling (CBM) in Lalmonirhat on Sunday. -AA



A day long workshop styled 'Content Based Modeling' promoting quality education was held at Kaligonj Karimuddin Pilot Public high School, Lalmonirhat . 12 Star School of Kaliganj education arena organized the event. Principal , Robertsongonj High School & College attended as chief guest while Head Tecaher , Gaglar Par High School, Lalmonirht , Azizul Islam was present as special guest with Head Teacher, Kaliganj Public Pilot High School , Khurshiduzzaman Ahamed in the chair.





Assistant professor, Joypurhat Cadet College, Nurul Islam Akonda was the key note presenter. Assistant teacher, Badlul Alam Zadu moderated the session. Some 30 Head teachers and Assistant Teachers joined the session. The speakers said, skill based learning is very important beside the regular curriculum in our schools. Students are the driving force of the country. They will build the future of the country. School is the best platform to learn the basics of all learning issues.



Speakers emphasized on ensuring quality education as it can solve all sorts of problem. Students need to be imparted seven soft skills - Creativity, Criticality, Morality, Employability, Adaptability, Social Commitment and Health in order to develop quality education. Learning global language and having good command over digital literacy are also essential for students all round development.







Science is the mother of all invention. But it's not an interesting topic. The number of science students has been decreasing in our schools. It's a challenge for the teachers to make it interesting. Concerted efforts are needed to address the issue.







Content based learning has become popular and effective in the classroom. Developing content on any learning topics demands clear conception on the topic, creativity, criticality, digital literacy and leadership. So, skill based learning is very important.







They also said, teachers are the change makers. They should teach their students to think differently and analyze from different perspectives. They should work for continuous development in learning issues to make it interesting. Teachers must keep up student's activities in continuous development as it is a very important tool to make the learning interesting and effective.







---Badlul Alam Zadu, Lalmonirhat





