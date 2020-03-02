Digital Banking Fair held in Chattogram

Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam with Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram Executive Director AKM Mohiuddin Azad releasing balloons to inaugurate Digital Banking Fair in the port city on Saturday.





To popularize the digital banking products Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, First Security Islami Bank Ltd, Social Islami Bank Ltd, Union Bank Ltd and NRB Global Bank Ltd jointly organized Digital Banking Fair at a club in the port city on Saturday. Presided over by Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam, Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram Executive Director AKM Mohiuddin Azad was present the function as chief guest.





IBBL Deputy Managing Director Md Saleh Iqbal was present as a guest of honor. Chittagong North Zone Head Md Nayer Azam addressed the welcome speech. SIBL Deputy Managing Director STM Abu Naser Chowdhury, NRB Global Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shamsul Islam, IBBL Senior Vice President Meah Md Barkat Ullah and Miftah Uddin, FSIBL Senior Vice- President Md Neyamot Ullah and Union Bank Vice-President Mohammad Sirajul Kabir were present as special guests. Executives, officers, employees and clients of different banks attended the function.



Leave Your Comments