AAGUB gets new committee





A new Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of German Universities in Bangladesh (AAGUB) for the term 2020-2021(Two years) has been formed. Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam from the Dept of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering of the University of Dhaka has been elected as President (uncontested) and Professor Dr Shafiq-Ur Rahman, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Jahangirnagar University has been elected as General Secretary (Uncontested). They also served as President and General Secretary for the previous term. AAGUB was formed in 1976 with an aim to exchange experiences and ideas among its members, promotion of cooperation between Bangladesh and German scholars as well as promotion of cultural relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments