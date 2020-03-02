DPS, Dhaka organizes Rock Fest 2020





To promote young talents and to help to create a network of friendship and goodwill among young students from different schools around Dhaka city, Delhi Public School Dhaka (DPS STS) has hosted Rock Fest 2.0 on an annual basis since last year. The event took place on Saturday, in the Senior Campus of DPS STS. The festival was set up to give students the opportunity to perform, representing their schools within a musical forum. The Rock Fest treated the students to various performances from prominent bands including Vikings and AvoidRafa. The concert started with the performance of various bands consisting of school students. Students from Aga Khan School, Scholastica, and South Breeze, including DPS STS, showcased their musical talents.



Leave Your Comments