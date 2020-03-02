Seminar on consumer psychologist held at AIUB

The Department of Marketing, AIUB arranged a seminar titled "Hunting for Consumer Psychologist" recently. -AA





The Department of Marketing, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), arranged a seminar with "Hunting for Consumer Psychologist" recently. Dr Syed Alamgir, Managing Director of ACI Salt Ltd was present at the event as the guest speaker. Dr Charles Villanueva, VP of Academic and Dean of FBA, Dr Nisar Ahmed, director of MBA program, Dr Partha P Chowdhury, Stanley Rodrick, Hamidul Islam and Mahmudul Hasan were present among others in the seminar.

