US Embassy announces Edu USA Academy 2020





US Embassy, Dhaka has announced that 11 U.S. colleges and universities from across the United States including top ranked universities in aviation, aerospace, and other Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused programs, will host Education USA Academy programs for 15- to 17-year old students from around the world this Summer, said a US Embassy press release.







Each participating US college and university has its respective deadline for submitting applications; deadlines range from March 1 to early June 2020. A couple of schools offer full and partial scholarships and awards if applicants apply by certain dates, the soonest being March 1. Make sure to review each school's application and deadline information below carefully.





The Education USA Academy, a pre-college academic enrichment program for international high school students, is an effort by the United States to recruit the world's best and brightest students to pursue future degrees in the United States.







Through two- tofour-week programs, Education USA Academy prepares 15- to 17-year old students from around the world to submit strong applications to US universities through college preparatory coursework, academic English courses, writing workshops,campus visits, entrepreneurship development opportunities, industry visits, and cultural activities.





The Academy creates a new pathway for international high school students who may not otherwise have considered attending university in the United States by providing them with the information and skills necessary to become successful students at US higher education institutions.





The 11 host 2020 Education USA Academy institutions offer unique opportunities. Interested applicants are requested to refer to each institution's website for information about its program, applicable fees, and application procedures and deadlines.







More information can be found on the Education USA Academy website: http://www.edusaacademy.org. For all programs, the Embassy recommends early preparation and application to allow sufficient time for visa processing if selected for a program.





