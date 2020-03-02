BIISS hosts seminar on ASEM Day

BIISS organized a seminar marking ASEM Day in the city on Sunday. Colonel Sheikh Masud Ahmed, Acting Director General of BIISS, Yan Hualong, Deputy Chief of Mission of Chinese Embassy, Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, M Fazlul Karim, Chairman of





Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) hosted a seminar on Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Day in the city on Sunday. It was chaired by Ambassador M Fazlul Karim, Chairman of BIISS. Colonel Sheikh Masud Ahmed, Acting Director General of BIISS conveyed the opening remarks at the program. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen attended the event as chief guest.





The seminar was titled, "ASEM Day: Celebrating and Fostering Connectivity". Yan Hualong, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy, Dhaka made the special remarks on the seminar while Ambassador M Fazlul Karim extended the closing remarks and thanked the discussants for joining the seminar.







Bambang Prihartadi, Minister Counselor of Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka joined the program too. Masud Bin Momen laid emphasis on the rapid repatriation of the Rohingyas back into Myanmar. He said that cooperation from the international community is required for this purpose.





Yan Hualong said that China is passing a hard time due to the outbreak of corona virus. It has affected thousands of people in Wuhan city of Hubei province, he further said. He added that it is a highly critical virus for which its vaccine has not been yet invented.



