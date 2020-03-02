Isha Koppikar to play lead protagonist



Isha Koppikar, who made her entertainment foray with Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema, shot to fame in Bollywood as the Khallas Girl with her appearance in Ram Gopal Varma's Company. After an intended sabbatical post her marriage to Timmy Narang, Isha, also a mother to 5-year-old Rianna Narang, preferred to be low key and handpick her projects.





Now we have learnt from credible sources that she will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in the role of an Inspector General in Prawaal Raman's web directorial venture and Zee 5's untitled next that will release this year.







This web series also marks the web entertainment debut of 'Bypass Road' actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh who will play a con artiste accused of murder, kidnapping and identity theft. Isha has previously acted in web series like 'Fixer', 'White Matter' and this year in Ram Gopal Varma's untitled web series where she will once again essay the role of a cop as the lead protagonist.



