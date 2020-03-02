Why Srabanti is on cloud nine



Kaushik Ganguly has already started shooting for his romantic thriller 'Kaberi Antardhan' which sees Srabanti Chatterjee pairing up with none other than Prosenjit Chatterjee for the first time.







Produced by Surinder Films, it's a romantic thriller set against the backdrop of the infamous Emergency era in '70s Bengal. Srabanti who had long cherished the dream of working with the National Award-winning director in a film is pretty much excited to play the lead in this film. "





I worked with Kaushik da for a TV project years back and all these years I was waiting to work in one of his films. At last my dream has come true. This film is a double bonanza for me as my matinee idol Prosenjit Chatterjee is a part of it," said an excited Srabanti.



Leave Your Comments