'I've had plastic surgery': Shruti



Actor Shruti Haasan wrote a long note, fearlessly admitting to undergoing plastic surgery, in a bold Instagram post. When Kamal Haasan's daughter, Shruti Haasan, made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the movie 'Luck', she was immediately and immensely praised for her gorgeous looks. She was the next promising actor on the block. But as years passed, something changed. Fans began to take notice of some changes on her face.





And then people began raising questions about the actress going under the knife. Well, it really takes a lot of courage and audacity for anybody in Bollywood to admit that, and Haasan has just done that. In a bold and fearless Instagram post, she wrote she did undergo plastic surgery and isn't ashamed of it.





She also wrote that the biggest favor we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. To spread love and be chill! She added she's learning every day to love her and for her just a little more because the greatest love story of her life is with herself and she hopes ours is too.







She shared a collage consisting of two pictures, one before and another after the treatment. For once and all, the beauty is shutting down the trolls and being unapologetic about the decisions she had made for herself. A lot of comments praised her for her post.









