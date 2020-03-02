How Rituparna became a part of 'Datta'?



We already know Saheb Chatterjee has replaced Ferdous Ahmed in Nirmal Chakravarty's upcoming 'Datta' as one of the leads Bilas. The film stuck in a limbo for quite a while is a dream project for Nirmal who has been a professional photographer and personal secretary to Bengali cinema's leading female star, Rituparna Sengupta.





Speaking about the film's casting the debutant director says Rituparna was always ideal to play 'Bijaya'. "Rituparna was a foregone conclusion as we all agreed she was ideal for the character of 'Bijaya', who is an educated woman from an affluent and aristocratic Brahmo family. 'Bijaya' is the spine of the story.







We picked Joy Sengupta to play Naren, Saheb will now play Bilash Bihari, Biswajit Chakraborty for 'Rashbehari' and 'Devina Kumar' to play Nalini. We took photographs of the main characters in full costume to check out the accuracy and the moulds.





Leave Your Comments