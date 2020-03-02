

A 12-day solo oil painting exhibition titled 'Muktijoddha O Naisargik Bangladesh' by painter Akhtar Mahmud Kajal is set begin at the National Art Plaza of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in Segun Bagicha of the capital.





International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) chief prosecutor advocate Golam Arif Tipu will inaugurate the exhibition tomorrow on the gallery premises. Presided over by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, noted artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury will be present as special guest.





About the exhibition, Akhtar Mahmud said, "I do not have any academic qualification in art. During the Liberation War of the country, I was a school going student and I have witnessed the torture of Pakistani army. On the other hand, I grew up in a village and I had to travel around the country due to my father's profession. So, I depicted all these things in my paintings."





"Though I have been working on oil painting since last 40 years, this is the first time that I am showcasing my works in a formal exhibition," he added. The exhibition will remain open to all every day from 11am to 8pm and 3pm to 8pm on Fridays until March 11.







