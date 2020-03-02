Mehazabien's story for new drama 'Third Eye'



Mehazabien Chowdhury is one of the most talked about actresses of current times. She is always busy with acting. The actress has to stand in front of the camera almost every day. Now, Mehazabien is presenting a different version of herself. For the first time in her career, a drama was made with a story written by Mehazabien.





Srabani Ferdous directed the drama and wrote the script of the drama written by Mehazabien. The name of the drama is 'Third Eye'. The drama was created for Women's Day. The shooting of the drama has ended recently in Uttara and Banani in the capital.







Besides coming up with the story, Mehazabien also played the role of a female salesperson. About this, Mehazabien said, 'This is the first drama made with my own story. This story is about the importance of awareness. We find a lot of stories from our surroundings. In the future if the opportunity arises I will be writing more stories.'





Mehazabien added, 'As a woman, I have always been aware of my surroundings. And this story came to my mind a few years ago. When we go shopping, we have heard many incidents of bitter experiences.





That's why I never want to change a dress in a changing room, even when I'm shopping or shooting. I'll do it in my car when needed, not anywhere else. That thought always worked in my head. This time I have arranged a story about that idea. '





Director Srabani Ferdous said, "While talking to Mehazabien, she shared a story. It seemed that upon hearing the story, we need to have such awareness always. From that place I worked with her story and it has been a wonderful project. Mehazabien has been very supportive of the work."





In addition to Mehazabien, Monir Khan Shimul and Abir Mirza have acted in the drama. It will be aired on private television channel RTV on March 8th.







